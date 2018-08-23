Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
XWAMI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3450
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The XWAMI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the XWAMI.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. XWAMI_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21626
The EA waits for a gap on a specified timeframe.Freeman
Trading by RSI and Moving Average. Moving Average is used as a trend filter on H1.
The trading system based on the XWAMI indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system.Sidus
Trading is based on iAlligator (Alligator) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicators. Alligator acts as the main indicator, while RSI is used as a trend filter.