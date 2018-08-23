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Indicators

XWAMI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XWAMI.mq5 (18.07 KB) view
XWAMI_HTF.mq5 (25.75 KB) view
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The XWAMI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the XWAMI.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. XWAMI_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. XWAMI_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21626

Gaps Gaps

The EA waits for a gap on a specified timeframe.

Freeman Freeman

Trading by RSI and Moving Average. Moving Average is used as a trend filter on H1.

Exp_XWAMI_MMRec Exp_XWAMI_MMRec

The trading system based on the XWAMI indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system.

Sidus Sidus

Trading is based on iAlligator (Alligator) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicators. Alligator acts as the main indicator, while RSI is used as a trend filter.