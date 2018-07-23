Multi Averages Slopes indicator that checks slopes of 5 (different period) averages and adds them up to show overall trend. Averages that can be used in this indicator are the: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA.

The Henderson Filters are derived by minimizing the sum of squares of the third difference of the moving average series. Henderson's criteria ensures that when these filters are applied to third degree polynomials, the resulting smoothed output will fit exactly on these parabolas. The Henderson Filters are suitable for smoothing economic time series as they allow the cycles typical of the trend to pass through unchanged. They also have the property that they will eliminate almost all the irregular variations that are of very short frequencies of six months or less.

The formula for Price Zone Oscillator (PZO) depends on only one condition: if today's closing price is higher than yesterday's closing price, then the closing price will have a positive value (bullish); otherwise it will have a negative value (bearish).