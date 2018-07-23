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Indicators

Multi T3 Slopes - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Indicator that checks slopes of 5 (different period) T3 Moving Averages and adds them up to show overall trend.

You can chose between the two know T3 types:

  • Original Tim Tillson T3 calculation type.
  • Modified Fulks/Matulich calculation type.

Update :

Added version 2 which is a much faster and with a much smaller memory print with the new builds of metatrader 5. That version should be used


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