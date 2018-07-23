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Indicators

Multi Averages Slopes - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Indicator that checks slopes of 5 (different period) averages and adds them up to show overall trend.

Averages that can be used in this indicator are the:

  • Simple Moving Average (SMA)
  • Exponential Moving Average (EMA)
  • Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA)
  • Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA)

Multi LSMA Slopes Multi LSMA Slopes

Multi LSMA Slopes indicator checks slopes of 5 (different period) Least Squares Moving Averages (LSMA or linear regression value) and adds them up to show overall trend.

Synthetic VIX - Smoothed Synthetic VIX - Smoothed

Smoothed version of Synthetic VIX.

Multi JMA Slopes Multi JMA Slopes

Multi JMA Slopes indicator checks slopes of 5 (different period) Jurik Moving Averages (JMA) and adds them up to show overall trend.

Multi T3 Slopes Multi T3 Slopes

Multi T3 Slopes indicator checks slopes of 5 (different period) T3 Moving Averages and adds them up to show overall trend.