Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Multi Averages Slopes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6871
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator that checks slopes of 5 (different period) averages and adds them up to show overall trend.
Averages that can be used in this indicator are the:
- Simple Moving Average (SMA)
- Exponential Moving Average (EMA)
- Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA)
- Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA)
Multi LSMA Slopes
Multi LSMA Slopes indicator checks slopes of 5 (different period) Least Squares Moving Averages (LSMA or linear regression value) and adds them up to show overall trend.Synthetic VIX - Smoothed
Smoothed version of Synthetic VIX.
Multi JMA Slopes
Multi JMA Slopes indicator checks slopes of 5 (different period) Jurik Moving Averages (JMA) and adds them up to show overall trend.Multi T3 Slopes
Multi T3 Slopes indicator checks slopes of 5 (different period) T3 Moving Averages and adds them up to show overall trend.