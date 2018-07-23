Compared to the Choppiness Index indicator, this version is using JMA for smoothing (to make it easier to spot the slope direction change of the choppiness index) and to make the values less volatile.

Multi Averages Slopes indicator that checks slopes of 5 (different period) averages and adds them up to show overall trend. Averages that can be used in this indicator are the: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA.

Multi JMA Slopes indicator checks slopes of 5 (different period) Jurik Moving Averages (JMA) and adds them up to show overall trend.