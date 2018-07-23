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Indicators

Multi LSMA Slopes - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Indicator that checks slopes of 5 (different period) Least Squares Moving Averages (LSMA or linear regression value) and adds them up to show overall trend.

Synthetic VIX - Smoothed Synthetic VIX - Smoothed

Smoothed version of Synthetic VIX.

Choppiness Index - JMA Smoothed Choppiness Index - JMA Smoothed

Compared to the Choppiness Index indicator, this version is using JMA for smoothing (to make it easier to spot the slope direction change of the choppiness index) and to make the values less volatile.

Multi Averages Slopes Multi Averages Slopes

Multi Averages Slopes indicator that checks slopes of 5 (different period) averages and adds them up to show overall trend. Averages that can be used in this indicator are the: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA.

Multi JMA Slopes Multi JMA Slopes

Multi JMA Slopes indicator checks slopes of 5 (different period) Jurik Moving Averages (JMA) and adds them up to show overall trend.