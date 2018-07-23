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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Multi LSMA Slopes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator that checks slopes of 5 (different period) Least Squares Moving Averages (LSMA or linear regression value) and adds them up to show overall trend.
Synthetic VIX - Smoothed
Smoothed version of Synthetic VIX.Choppiness Index - JMA Smoothed
Compared to the Choppiness Index indicator, this version is using JMA for smoothing (to make it easier to spot the slope direction change of the choppiness index) and to make the values less volatile.
Multi Averages Slopes
Multi Averages Slopes indicator that checks slopes of 5 (different period) averages and adds them up to show overall trend. Averages that can be used in this indicator are the: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA.Multi JMA Slopes
Multi JMA Slopes indicator checks slopes of 5 (different period) Jurik Moving Averages (JMA) and adds them up to show overall trend.