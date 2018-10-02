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行情捕捉 - MetaTrader 5EA

alex122 | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
发布者:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 产品 1 信号 24 文章 1882 代码 353 主题 29246 评论
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思路来自: alex

MQL5 代码作者: barabashkakvn

注意：智能交易系统设计用于 MetaTrader 5 终端测试，不适用于真实交易！


策略

  • 在零号柱线上，它以市场价卖出 #1。
  • 如果价格上涨，它将在距卖出 #1 一个网格的步幅处以市价买入 #1。
  • 如果价格走高，则在距先前买入 #1 仓位一个网格的步幅处以市价买入 #2。
  • 如果价格走低，低于买入 #2 价位，它将在一个网格步幅处卖出 #2，依此类推。 下行走势顺序类似。


输入参数

  • Buy trading - 买入交易: true = 启用, false = 禁用;
  • Sell trading - 卖出交易: true = 启用, false = 禁用;
  • Whether to use the function of closing by equity - 是否使用依据净值平仓功能: true, false;
  • Whether to close by equity in drawdown - 是否使用依据回撤平仓功能: true, false;
  • Position volume - 开仓交易量;
  • Take Profit - 止盈;
  • Distance between positions (minimum) - 开仓间距 (最小);
  • Equity increase percent to close loss-making positions - 净值增加百分比以弥合亏损持仓;
  • Equity fall percent to close loss-making positions - 净值降低百分比以弥合亏损持仓;
  • Number of loss-making positions to close upon equity growth - 净值增长时亏损持仓数量;
  • Number of loss-making positions to close upon equity fall - 净值降低时亏损持仓数量。

行情捕捉 8 2

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21563

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RSI_Histogram_Vol 指标，可在输入参数种更改时间帧。

WPVH WPVH

Wyckoff PV 直方图指标

DZP_Trend DZP_Trend

The DZP Trend indicator displays the market state as a detrended oscillator, i.e. the trend component is removed from the price, thus showing a clearer picture of the price movement.

MAE MAE

MAE（移动平均轨道线百分比）指标显示价格所处轨道线通道的百分比。