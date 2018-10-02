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有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
行情捕捉 - MetaTrader 5EA
- 发布者:
-
Vladimir Karputov
- 显示:
- 3448
- 等级:
-
- 已发布:
- 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务
思路来自: alex
MQL5 代码作者: barabashkakvn
注意：智能交易系统设计用于 MetaTrader 5 终端测试，不适用于真实交易！
策略
- 在零号柱线上，它以市场价卖出 #1。
- 如果价格上涨，它将在距卖出 #1 一个网格的步幅处以市价买入 #1。
- 如果价格走高，则在距先前买入 #1 仓位一个网格的步幅处以市价买入 #2。
- 如果价格走低，低于买入 #2 价位，它将在一个网格步幅处卖出 #2，依此类推。 下行走势顺序类似。
输入参数
- Buy trading - 买入交易: true = 启用, false = 禁用;
- Sell trading - 卖出交易: true = 启用, false = 禁用;
- Whether to use the function of closing by equity - 是否使用依据净值平仓功能: true, false;
- Whether to close by equity in drawdown - 是否使用依据回撤平仓功能: true, false;
- Position volume - 开仓交易量;
- Take Profit - 止盈;
- Distance between positions (minimum) - 开仓间距 (最小);
- Equity increase percent to close loss-making positions - 净值增加百分比以弥合亏损持仓;
- Equity fall percent to close loss-making positions - 净值降低百分比以弥合亏损持仓;
- Number of loss-making positions to close upon equity growth - 净值增长时亏损持仓数量;
- Number of loss-making positions to close upon equity fall - 净值降低时亏损持仓数量。
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21563
RSI_Histogram_Vol_HTF
RSI_Histogram_Vol 指标，可在输入参数种更改时间帧。WPVH
Wyckoff PV 直方图指标