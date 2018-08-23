Projection_Oscillator is based on Projection_Bands. Unlike the original indicator, it displays the line in a separate window with overbought/oversold levels.

The indicator has three input parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Overbought - overbought level;

- overbought level; Oversold - oversold level.

Calculation: PO = 100 * (Close-DnBand) / (UpBand-DnBand) UpBand = Max(High, PrevHigh*SlopeHigh) DnBand = Min(Low, PrevLow*SlopeLow) where: SlopeHigh - regression line slope of High prices in the Period range;

SlopeLow - regression line slope of Low prices in the Period range.

Fig. 1. Projection Oscillator

Fig. 2. Projection Oscillator + Projection Bands