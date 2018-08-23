The indicator was first proposed by Mel Widner ("Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" magazine, July 1995). Along with similar indicators, such as price channels, envelopes or Bollinger bands, it allows you to define the borders of price ranges.

The indicator has one customizable parameter:

Period - calculation period.

Calculation: UpBand = Maximum(High, PrevHigh*SlopeHigh) DnBand = Minimum(Low, PrevLow*SlopeLow) where: SlopeHigh - regression line slope of High prices in the Period range;

SlopeLow - regression line slope of Low prices in the Period range.