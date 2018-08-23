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Indicators

Projection_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator was first proposed by Mel Widner ("Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" magazine, July 1995). Along with similar indicators, such as price channels, envelopes or Bollinger bands, it allows you to define the borders of price ranges.

The indicator has one customizable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period.

Calculation:

UpBand = Maximum(High, PrevHigh*SlopeHigh)
DnBand = Minimum(Low, PrevLow*SlopeLow)

where:

  • SlopeHigh - regression line slope of High prices in the Period range;
  • SlopeLow - regression line slope of Low prices in the Period range.

Interpretation:

  • When the price reaches the upper border, it is considered to be at the resistance level. The market is overbought;
  • When the price is located on the lower border, the market is oversold.

In order to sort out signals, use a a detrending oscillator to exclude the trend component, since overbought/oversold levels may be constantly updated by new prices during strong trends, which leads to false signals and losses.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21544

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