Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Doji Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 33781
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: not specified
The indicator finds Doji candlesticks and highlights them on the chart.
The indicator finds Doji candlesticks and highlights them on the chart.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7404
dayHL_Average
The indicator plots levels based on the previous days.ZigZag Pointer
The indicator is similar to ASCTrend, in my opinion it is even better. Works by the system: High - Low.
forecast osc
Quote: One of Jurik's smoothing versions.i-BigBarsFromH1
The indicator is designed for displaying the candles of any higher timeframe on the H1 chart. It is also possible to display the candles of the non-standard timeframes: H5, H7 or H11. The upward and downward bars are filled with different colors.