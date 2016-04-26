CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Doji Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 日本語
Views:
33781
Rating:
(18)
Published:
doji_arrows.mq4 (3.88 KB) view
Author: not specified

The indicator finds Doji candlesticks and highlights them on the chart.





Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7404

