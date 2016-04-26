The indicator is similar to ASCTrend, in my opinion it is even better. Works by the system: High - Low.

Quote: One of Jurik's smoothing versions.

The indicator is designed for displaying the candles of any higher timeframe on the H1 chart. It is also possible to display the candles of the non-standard timeframes: H5, H7 or H11. The upward and downward bars are filled with different colors.