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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Scale All Charts - script for MetaTrader 4
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Two scripts are included for scaling all of the charts:
- "Scale Auto All" will set all of the open charts to automatic scaling.
- "Scale Fix All" will set all of the open charts to use fixed scaling. When switching to fixed scaling one option must be specified "Percent of current price", which causes the chart to scale to a height equal to that percent of the current price and center the current price vertically in view.
Fixing the scale on 12 charts simultaneously saves me a lot of time compared to doing it manually, and since they're all showing the same vertical scale it's extremely easy to see which pairs are making the biggest moves.
Schedule
Library for defining schedules by weekday and time.Tipu CCI
Tipu CCI is one of the popular indicators in the Market. The original code for Tipu CCI is modified by removing compatibility with Tipu Panel. This version of Tipu CCI is open for everyone who is interested in developing an Expert Advisor.
Change Timeframe All
Change the timeframe for all opened charts simultaneously.Change Zoom Level All
Changes the zoom level for all opened charts.