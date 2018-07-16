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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Tipu CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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I have modified the original code for Tipu CCI published in the Market by removing the compatibility with Tipu Panel. This version of Tipu CCI is for learning purposes and is open for anyone who is interested in developing an Expert Advisor using this indicator.
Here is an example of how to use Tipu CCI in an Expert Advisor.
//---signal int iSignal = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"Tipu CCI","",14,PRICE_TYPICAL,0,0,"",1,5,clrNONE,clrNONE,"",false,false,1,false,false,false,4,0); //---trend int iTrend = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"Tipu CCI","",14,PRICE_TYPICAL,0,0,"",1,5,clrNONE,clrNONE,"",false,false,1,false,false,false,5,0); //---method#1 if(iSignal == OP_BUY) //buy signal, for sell signal use OP_SELL if(iTrend == OP_BUY) //buy trend, for sell trend use OP_SELL //---method#2 bool bBuy = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"Tipu CCI","",14,PRICE_TYPICAL,0,0,"",1,5,clrNONE,clrNONE,"",false,false,1,false,false,false,6,0); bool bSell = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"Tipu CCI","",14,PRICE_TYPICAL,0,0,"",1,5,clrNONE,clrNONE,"",false,false,1,false,false,false,7,0);
CSeries Class
A low latency container for working with tickss-Downloader (SingleTF)
The script downloads the historical quotes data of the current chart symbol and timeframe.
Schedule
Library for defining schedules by weekday and time.Scale All Charts
Set all opened charts to use auto scaling or fixed scaling simultaneously.