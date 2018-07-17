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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Change Zoom Level All - script for MetaTrader 4
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This script sets the zoom level for all opened charts simultaneously. This saves me a lot of time when I'm looking at 12 charts and want to adjust them all.
Change Timeframe All
Change the timeframe for all opened charts simultaneously.Scale All Charts
Set all opened charts to use auto scaling or fixed scaling simultaneously.
Automatic Fibonacci Lines MrVB
AutoFibLinesMrVB indicator draws automatically the Fibonacci levels on the chart.KeyboardTrade
This tool is for trading with keyboard input, it supports "Send order", "Set Stop Loss", "Set Take Profit", and "Close order".