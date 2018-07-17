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Change Zoom Level All - script for MetaTrader 4

Matthew Colter
Matthew Colter

Matthew Colter

7 codes 4 topics 58 comments
Views:
16381
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This script sets the zoom level for all opened charts simultaneously. This saves me a lot of time when I'm looking at 12 charts and want to adjust them all.

Change Zoom Level All

Change Timeframe All Change Timeframe All

Change the timeframe for all opened charts simultaneously.

Scale All Charts Scale All Charts

Set all opened charts to use auto scaling or fixed scaling simultaneously.

Automatic Fibonacci Lines MrVB Automatic Fibonacci Lines MrVB

AutoFibLinesMrVB indicator draws automatically the Fibonacci levels on the chart.

KeyboardTrade KeyboardTrade

This tool is for trading with keyboard input, it supports "Send order", "Set Stop Loss", "Set Take Profit", and "Close order".