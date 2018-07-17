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Change Timeframe All - script for MetaTrader 4

Matthew Colter
Matthew Colter

Matthew Colter

7 codes 4 topics 58 comments
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19244
Rating:
(10)
Published:
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This script will change the timeframe of all the opened charts. It has one setting for selecting the desired timeframe. This saves me a lot of time when doing multi timeframe analysis across 12 currency pairs simultaneously.

Change Timeframe All Inputs

Scale All Charts Scale All Charts

Set all opened charts to use auto scaling or fixed scaling simultaneously.

Schedule Schedule

Library for defining schedules by weekday and time.

Change Zoom Level All Change Zoom Level All

Changes the zoom level for all opened charts.

Automatic Fibonacci Lines MrVB Automatic Fibonacci Lines MrVB

AutoFibLinesMrVB indicator draws automatically the Fibonacci levels on the chart.