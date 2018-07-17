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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Change Timeframe All - script for MetaTrader 4
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This script will change the timeframe of all the opened charts. It has one setting for selecting the desired timeframe. This saves me a lot of time when doing multi timeframe analysis across 12 currency pairs simultaneously.
Scale All Charts
Set all opened charts to use auto scaling or fixed scaling simultaneously.Schedule
Library for defining schedules by weekday and time.
Change Zoom Level All
Changes the zoom level for all opened charts.Automatic Fibonacci Lines MrVB
AutoFibLinesMrVB indicator draws automatically the Fibonacci levels on the chart.