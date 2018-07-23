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Automatic Fibonacci Lines MrVB - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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AutoFibLinesMrVB indicator draws automatically Fibonacci levels on the chart. Includes Fibonacci channel.
The lines have percentage value and price.
Available Fibonacci levels: 0.0%, 14.6%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100.0%, 123.6%, 138.2%, 150.0%, 161.8%.
You can set the lines color from the parameters.
You can set the searchBars parameter - number of bars from which to get the lowest and highest points to start.
Change Zoom Level All
Changes the zoom level for all opened charts.Change Timeframe All
Change the timeframe for all opened charts simultaneously.
KeyboardTrade
This tool is for trading with keyboard input, it supports "Send order", "Set Stop Loss", "Set Take Profit", and "Close order".RSI MA EA
EA purposes to always win with cumulative profit and to manage volume.