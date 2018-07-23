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Indicators

Automatic Fibonacci Lines MrVB - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Valentin Buliga
Valentin Buliga

Valentin Buliga

I speak and write English fluently.
1 code 1 topic 4 comments
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AutoFibLinesMrVB indicator draws automatically Fibonacci levels on the chart. Includes Fibonacci channel.

The lines have percentage value and price.

Available Fibonacci levels: 0.0%, 14.6%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100.0%, 123.6%, 138.2%, 150.0%, 161.8%.

AutoFiboMrVB1

You can set the lines color from the parameters.

You can set the searchBars parameter - number of bars from which to get the lowest and highest points to start.

Change Zoom Level All Change Zoom Level All

Changes the zoom level for all opened charts.

Change Timeframe All Change Timeframe All

Change the timeframe for all opened charts simultaneously.

KeyboardTrade KeyboardTrade

This tool is for trading with keyboard input, it supports "Send order", "Set Stop Loss", "Set Take Profit", and "Close order".

RSI MA EA RSI MA EA

EA purposes to always win with cumulative profit and to manage volume.