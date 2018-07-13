Indicator PVO (Percentage Volume Oscillator) represents a momentum for the volume. It calculates the difference in the percents of large MA between two moving averages based on volumes.

Indicator UDP (Up/Down Percentage) displays the direction of candlesticks, i.e., up/down, as a percentage over the selected period.

The VFO (Volume Flow Oscillator) values above zero are bullish and indicate accumulating, while those below zero indicate distributing. Divergences between the price and the indicator values may indicate a forthcoming change in the trend.