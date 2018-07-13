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Indicators

SS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
SS.mq5 (25.57 KB) view
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Indicator SS (Stochastic Stack) represents a set of eight indicators Stochastic with different parameters, united in a single calculation process.

It has forty configurable parameters, five identical parameters for each of the eight stochastics:

  • Stoch N %K period - period %K of stochastic N;
  • Stoch N %D period - period %D of stochastic N;
  • Stoch N slowing - slowing stochastic N;
  • Stoch N Method - stochastic N calculation method;
  • Stoch N Price field - stochastic N calculation price field.

Calculations:

SS = (STO1 - STO2) + (STO3 - STO4) + (STO5 - STO6) + (STO7 - STO8)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21167

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