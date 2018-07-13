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SS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator SS (Stochastic Stack) represents a set of eight indicators Stochastic with different parameters, united in a single calculation process.
It has forty configurable parameters, five identical parameters for each of the eight stochastics:
- Stoch N %K period - period %K of stochastic N;
- Stoch N %D period - period %D of stochastic N;
- Stoch N slowing - slowing stochastic N;
- Stoch N Method - stochastic N calculation method;
- Stoch N Price field - stochastic N calculation price field.
Calculations:
SS = (STO1 - STO2) + (STO3 - STO4) + (STO5 - STO6) + (STO7 - STO8)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21167
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Indicator PVO (Percentage Volume Oscillator) represents a momentum for the volume. It calculates the difference in the percents of large MA between two moving averages based on volumes.
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