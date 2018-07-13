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Indicators

RMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
RMI.mq5 (7.73 KB) view
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Indicator RMI (Running Median Indicator) is a moving average with the "Running Median" filtering algorithm.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

RMI = VAR(Index)

where:

  • VAR - the values of Applied price in ascending order within Period.
Index = floor(Length/2.0+0.5)

If round(Period/2) * 2 = Period:

Length = Period + 1

Otherwise:

Length = Period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21166

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