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RMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator RMI (Running Median Indicator) is a moving average with the "Running Median" filtering algorithm.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
RMI = VAR(Index)
where:
- VAR - the values of Applied price in ascending order within Period.
Index = floor(Length/2.0+0.5)
If round(Period/2) * 2 = Period:
Length = Period + 1
Otherwise:
Length = Period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21166
PVO
Indicator PVO (Percentage Volume Oscillator) represents a momentum for the volume. It calculates the difference in the percents of large MA between two moving averages based on volumes.MPO
Indicator MPO (Midpoint Oscillator) displays price movement without its trend component around its centerpoint. It is displayed as two lines: Price movement line and signal line. Centerline (MidPoint) is zero level of the oscillator.