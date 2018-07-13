The VFO (Volume Flow Oscillator) values above zero are bullish and indicate accumulating, while those below zero indicate distributing. Divergences between the price and the indicator values may indicate a forthcoming change in the trend.

Indicator WAAB (Waddah Attar ADXxBollinger) is intended for identifying the direction and strength of the current trend. For this pupose, a combination of the signals from two indicators is used: Advanced_ADX and Bollinger Bands.