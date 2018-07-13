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UDP - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator UDP (Up/Down Percentage) displays the direction of candlesticks, i.e., up/down, as a percentage over the selected period.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
UP = SMA(UpF, Period) DN = SMA(DnF, Period)
where:
If Price > PrevPrice:
UpF = 1
otherwise:
UpF = 0
If Price < PrevPrice:
DnF = 1
otherwise:
DnF = 0
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21168
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