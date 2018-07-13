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Indicators

UDP - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
UDP.mq5 (9.27 KB) view
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Indicator UDP (Up/Down Percentage) displays the direction of candlesticks, i.e., up/down, as a percentage over the selected period.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

UP = SMA(UpF, Period)
DN = SMA(DnF, Period)

where:

If Price > PrevPrice:

UpF = 1

otherwise:

UpF = 0

If Price < PrevPrice:

DnF = 1

otherwise:

DnF = 0

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21168

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