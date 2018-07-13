Indicator MPO (Midpoint Oscillator) displays price movement without its trend component around its centerpoint. It is displayed as two lines: Price movement line and signal line. Centerline (MidPoint) is zero level of the oscillator.

The indicator has three configurable parameters:

Period - price line calculation period;

- price line calculation period; Smoothing period - signal line calculation period;

- signal line calculation period; Smoothing method - signal line smoothing method.