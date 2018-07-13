Trend-following indicator LeManStop is a representative of system LeMan and displays Stop Loss levels for the existing positions in the chart. It draws two Stop Loss lines for Long and Short positions, displayed in different colors.

It has six configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Coefficient - coefficient of stop line deviation from the price;

- coefficient of stop line deviation from the price; Fast MA period - fast moving average calculation period;

- fast moving average calculation period; Fast MA method - fast moving average calculation method;

- fast moving average calculation method; Slow MA period - slow moving average calculation period;

- slow moving average calculation period; Slow MA method - slow moving average calculation method.