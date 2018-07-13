CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LeManStop - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4549
Rating:
(9)
Published:
LeManStop.mq5 (14.46 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Trend-following indicator LeManStop is a representative of system LeMan and displays Stop Loss levels for the existing positions in the chart. It draws two Stop Loss lines for Long and Short positions, displayed in different colors.

It has six configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Coefficient - coefficient of stop line deviation from the price;
  • Fast MA period - fast moving average calculation period;
  • Fast MA method - fast moving average calculation method;
  • Slow MA period - slow moving average calculation period;
  • Slow MA method - slow moving average calculation method.

Calculations:

If dMA > 0:

LeMan Stop = PrevOpen - Coeff * SMA(HO, Period)

If dMA < 0:

LeMan Stop = PrevOpen + Coeff * SMA(OL, Period)

where:

HO = High - Open
OL = Open - Low
dMA = FastMA - SlowMA
FastMA - MA(Close, Fast MA period, Fast MA method)
SlowMA - MA(Close, Slow MA period, Slow MA method)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21163

GB GB

Indicator GB (Gaussian Bands) works in the same manner as standard indicator Bollinger Bands. However, unlike the former, it performs filtering centerline and deviation lines by Gaussian method. It also has two deviation lines on each side of the centerline.

DMX DMX

Indicator DMX (Bipolar DMI) is calculated using the standard indicator ADX. However, as compared to that, it displays data as an oscillator with a signal line, and has shorter delay.

MPO MPO

Indicator MPO (Midpoint Oscillator) displays price movement without its trend component around its centerpoint. It is displayed as two lines: Price movement line and signal line. Centerline (MidPoint) is zero level of the oscillator.

PVO PVO

Indicator PVO (Percentage Volume Oscillator) represents a momentum for the volume. It calculates the difference in the percents of large MA between two moving averages based on volumes.