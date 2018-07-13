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DMX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator DMX (Bipolar DMI) is calculated using the standard indicator ADX. However, as compared to that, it displays data as an oscillator with a signal line, and has shorter delay.
It has four configurable parameters:
- DMX Period - calculation period;
- Signal period - signal line period;
- Method - calculation method;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
DMX = (P-M) / (P+M) Signal = MA(DMX, Signal period, Method)
where:
- P - (+DI) ADX indicator line;
- M - (-DI) ADX indicator line.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21161
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