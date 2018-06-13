The Average Directional Index (ADX) is a trend indicator used to measure the strength and momentum of an existing trend. This indicator's main focus is not on the direction of the trend but with the momentum.

The ADX is a combination of two price movement measures, the positive directional indicator (+DI) and the negative directional indicator (-DI). The +DI measures the strength of the upward trend while the –DI measures the strength of the downward trend. These two measures are also plotted along with the ADX line.

Sometimes it is hard to follow the relative positions of +DI and -DI values to determine which trend is currently the prevailing. This version instead uses different display in order to make that as easy as it can be. The ADX values are easily comparable to the significant level, the the color of the ADX value and histogram clearly shows the trend. That way it is easier to follow the ADX trend(s) and values.