Idea by: Vladimir Khlystov.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA waits for breaking down any timframe from 1 minute through 1 month. Bar #1 is checked for breakdown at a specified timeframe Breakdown previous candle. It is also possible to enable two filters - Moving Average.

WARNING! For the filters to operate, it is necessary that averaging periods Fast: av. period and Slow: av. period are above zero.

In the EA, trailing is implemented that (at the first modification of the Stop Loss level) moves Stop Loss to breakeven.

Position size can be both permanent (Lots above zero and Risk is equal to zero) and dynamically calculated in the risk percents per trade (Risk above zero and Lots is equal to zero).

WARNING! No situations may be allowed, where: Both "Lots" and "Risk" are above zero;

both "Lots" and "Risk" are equal to zero.

Upon reaching the target profit Close all positions when profit is achieved, all positions will be closed. The EA ensures that no more than one position in each direction is opened at the specified timeframe Previous Candle Breakdown.

Fig. 1. Current timeframe: M15, breakdown is set to H4





Input parameters