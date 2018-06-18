The indicator shows in the price chart the lowest top and the highest bottom over the last N periods. You can also use it to enable displaying the highest top and the lowest bottom.

It has three input parameters:

Reverse period - period for calculating the highest bottom and the lowest top;

- period for calculating the highest bottom and the lowest top; Show Min/Max lines - switch to display levels Min/Max (Yes/No);

- switch to display levels Min/Max (Yes/No); Min/Max period - periof for calculating the Min/Max of the highest bottom and the lowest top.

Calculations: ReverseMin[i] = Low[HL] ReverseMax[i] = High[LH] Min[i] = Low[LL] Max[i] = High[HH] where: HL - the highest bottom index over the Reverse period;

LH - the lowest top index over the период Reverse period;

HH - the highest top index over the Min/Max period;

LL - the lowest bottom index over the Min/Max period.

Fig.1 Displaying the highest Max and the lowest Min is disabled (by default)





Fig.2 Displaying the highest Max and the lowest Min is enabled