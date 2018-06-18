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Onisuk_Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator named after the author of the filter system is the direction filter, e.g., for some candlestick models.
It has three filtering scenarios:
-
Power Trend (strong trend)
- Buy signal:
- EMA 3 > EMA 7;
- EMA 7 > EMA 50.
- Sell conditions are opposite.
- Buy signal:
-
Medium MA Bounce (medium moving average bounce)
- Buy signal:
- EMA 20 > EMA 50;
- Low of the candlestick < EMA 20;
- Open of the candlestick > EMA 20;
- Close of the candlestick > EMA 20.
- Sell conditions are opposite.
- Buy signal:
-
Long MA Bounce (long moving average bounce)
- Buy signal:
- EMA 20 > EMA 50;
- Low of the candlestick < EMA 50;
- Open of the candlestick > EMA 50;
- Close of the candlestick > EMA 50.
- Sell conditions are opposite.
- Buy signal:
The indicator has seventeen input parameters:
-
Use scenario 1 "Power Trend" - scenario 1 usage switch (Yes/No)
- Scenario 1, Period 1 - scenario 1, calculation period of the first MA;
- Scenario 1, Method 1 - scenario 1, calculation method of the first MA;
- Scenario 1, Period 2 - scenario 1, calculation period of the second MA;
- Scenario 1, Method 2 - scenario 1, calculation method of the second MA;
- Scenario 1, Period 3 - scenario 1, calculation period of the third MA;
- Scenario 1, Method 3 - calculation method of the third MA.
-
Use scenario 2 "Medium MA Bounce" - scenario 2 usage switch (Yes/No)
- Scenario 2, Period 1 - scenario 2, calculation periodof the first MA;
- Scenario 2, Method 1 - scenario 2, calculation method of the first MA;
- Scenario 2, Period 2 - scenario 2, calculation period of the second MA;
- Scenario 2, Method 2 - scenario 2, calculation method of the second MA.
-
Use scenario 3 "Slow MA Bounce" - scenario 3 usage switch (Yes/No)
- Scenario 3, Period 1 - scenario 3, calculation period of the first MA;
- Scenario 3, Method 1 - scenario 3, calculation method of the first MA;
- Scenario 3, Period 2 - scenario 3, calculation period of the second MA;
- Scenario 3, Method 2 - scenario 3, calculation method of the second MA.
Fig.1 Filter, scenario 1
Fig.2 Filter, scenario 2
Fig.3 Filter, scenario 3
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20804
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