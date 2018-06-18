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Indicators

Onisuk_Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Onisuk_Filter.mq5 (27.04 KB) view
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The indicator named after the author of the filter system is the direction filter, e.g., for some candlestick models.

It has three filtering scenarios:

  1. Power Trend (strong trend)

    • Buy signal:
      • EMA 3 > EMA 7;
      • EMA 7 > EMA 50.
    • Sell conditions are opposite.

  2. Medium MA Bounce (medium moving average bounce)

    • Buy signal:
      • EMA 20 > EMA 50;
      • Low of the candlestick < EMA 20;
      • Open of the candlestick > EMA 20;
      • Close of the candlestick > EMA 20.
    • Sell conditions are opposite.

  3. Long MA Bounce (long moving average bounce)

    • Buy signal:
      • EMA 20 > EMA 50;
      • Low of the candlestick < EMA 50;
      • Open of the candlestick > EMA 50;
      • Close of the candlestick > EMA 50.
    • Sell conditions are opposite.

The indicator has seventeen input parameters:

  • Use scenario 1 "Power Trend" - scenario 1 usage switch (Yes/No)

    • Scenario 1, Period 1 - scenario 1, calculation period of the first MA;
    • Scenario 1, Method 1 - scenario 1, calculation method of the first MA;
    • Scenario 1, Period 2 - scenario 1, calculation period of the second MA;
    • Scenario 1, Method 2 - scenario 1, calculation method of the second MA;
    • Scenario 1, Period 3 - scenario 1, calculation period of the third MA;
    • Scenario 1, Method 3 - calculation method of the third MA.

  • Use scenario 2 "Medium MA Bounce" - scenario 2 usage switch (Yes/No)

    • Scenario 2, Period 1 - scenario 2, calculation periodof the first MA;
    • Scenario 2, Method 1 - scenario 2, calculation method of the first MA;
    • Scenario 2, Period 2 - scenario 2, calculation period of the second MA;
    • Scenario 2, Method 2 - scenario 2, calculation method of the second MA.

  • Use scenario 3 "Slow MA Bounce" - scenario 3 usage switch (Yes/No)

    • Scenario 3, Period 1 - scenario 3, calculation period of the first MA;
    • Scenario 3, Method 1 - scenario 3, calculation method of the first MA;
    • Scenario 3, Period 2 - scenario 3, calculation period of the second MA;
    • Scenario 3, Method 2 - scenario 3, calculation method of the second MA.

Fig.1 Filter, scenario 1

Fig.1 Filter, scenario 1


Fig.2 Filter, scenario 2

Fig.2 Filter, scenario 2


Fig.3 Filter, scenario 3

Fig.3 Filter, scenario 3

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20804

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