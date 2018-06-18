The indicator named after the author of the filter system is the direction filter, e.g., for some candlestick models.

It has three filtering scenarios:

Power Trend (strong trend) Buy signal: EMA 3 > EMA 7; EMA 7 > EMA 50.

Sell conditions are opposite.

Medium MA Bounce (medium moving average bounce) Buy signal: EMA 20 > EMA 50; Low of the candlestick < EMA 20; Open of the candlestick > EMA 20; Close of the candlestick > EMA 20.

Sell conditions are opposite.

Long MA Bounce (long moving average bounce) Buy signal: EMA 20 > EMA 50; Low of the candlestick < EMA 50; Open of the candlestick > EMA 50; Close of the candlestick > EMA 50.

Sell conditions are opposite.



The indicator has seventeen input parameters:

Use scenario 1 "Power Trend" - scenario 1 usage switch (Yes/No) Scenario 1, Period 1 - scenario 1, calculation period of the first MA; Scenario 1, Method 1 - scenario 1, calculation method of the first MA; Scenario 1, Period 2 - scenario 1, calculation period of the second MA; Scenario 1, Method 2 - scenario 1, calculation method of the second MA; Scenario 1, Period 3 - scenario 1, calculation period of the third MA; Scenario 1, Method 3 - calculation method of the third MA.



Use scenario 2 "Medium MA Bounce" - scenario 2 usage switch (Yes/No) Scenario 2, Period 1 - scenario 2, calculation periodof the first MA; Scenario 2, Method 1 - scenario 2, calculation method of the first MA; Scenario 2, Period 2 - scenario 2, calculation period of the second MA; Scenario 2, Method 2 - scenario 2, calculation method of the second MA.



Use scenario 3 "Slow MA Bounce" - scenario 3 usage switch (Yes/No) Scenario 3, Period 1 - scenario 3, calculation period of the first MA; Scenario 3, Method 1 - scenario 3, calculation method of the first MA; Scenario 3, Period 2 - scenario 3, calculation period of the second MA; Scenario 3, Method 2 - scenario 3, calculation method of the second MA.



Fig.1 Filter, scenario 1





Fig.2 Filter, scenario 2





Fig.3 Filter, scenario 3