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EMAVFS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Stanislav Bulashev
Exponential moving average with a variable smoothing factor.
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input double Wmin=0; // minimum sensitivity input double Wmax=5; // maximum sensitivity input double Efactor=1.01; // factor E (change the value near one for the tenth and hundredth shares) input double Afactor=1.001; // degree A (change the value near one for the tenth and hundredth shares) input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; // price constant input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars input int PriceShift=0; // vertical shift of the indicator in points //+-----------------------------------+
This indicator is compiled as both an MQL5 indicator and an MQL4 indicator, for which the extension of the indicator code should be changed for mq4, place the code in <terminal_data_directory MetaTrader4>\MQL4\Indicators, and compile it using the relevant code editor.
Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20697
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