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Indicators

EMAVFS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4133
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Published:
EMAVFS.mq5 (17.37 KB) view
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Real author: Stanislav Bulashev

Exponential moving average with a variable smoothing factor.

//+-----------------------------------+
//|   INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS      |
//+-----------------------------------+
input double Wmin=0;                      // minimum sensitivity  
input double Wmax=5;                      // maximum sensitivity
input double Efactor=1.01;                // factor E (change the value near one for the tenth and hundredth shares) 
input double Afactor=1.001;               // degree A (change the value near one for the tenth and hundredth shares)                   
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;    // price constant
input int Shift=0;                        // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
input int PriceShift=0;                   // vertical shift of the indicator in points
//+-----------------------------------+

This indicator is compiled as both an MQL5 indicator and an MQL4 indicator, for which the extension of the indicator code should be changed for mq4, place the code in <terminal_data_directory MetaTrader4>\MQL4\Indicators, and compile it using the relevant code editor.

Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS

Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20697

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