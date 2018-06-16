Real author: Stanislav Bulashev

Exponential moving average with a variable smoothing factor.

input double Wmin= 0 ; input double Wmax= 5 ; input double Efactor= 1.01 ; input double Afactor= 1.001 ; input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; input int Shift= 0 ; input int PriceShift= 0 ;

This indicator is compiled as both an MQL5 indicator and an MQL4 indicator, for which the extension of the indicator code should be changed for mq4, place the code in <terminal_data_directory MetaTrader4>\MQL4\Indicators, and compile it using the relevant code editor.

Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS