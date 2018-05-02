From May 2010 issue of Futures magazine: Fixing the Bollinger Bands by David Rooke.

Popularized by John Bollinger, who gave them their name, Bollinger Bands are simply a plot of a multiple of the standard deviation of price from its Simple Moving Average (SMA), both above and below. By the use of standard deviation, we should reasonably expect that the distribution of price around the mean should conform to statistical normality, or get close to it.

Unfortunately, this is not the case for Bollinger Bands and has led to a search to fix the problem. Based on observations of Bollinger Bands, here are some of the issues: