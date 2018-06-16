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BSS 1_0 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: BredSS.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA works with three Moving Average indicators. These three indicators, i.e., the "First", the "Second", and the "Third", have ascending average periods: 5, 25, and 125, respectively. At the same time, the EA is protected by a security mechanism that monitors exactly this manner of averaging, i.e., the ascending one.
To get a signal, it is necessary that the indicators arrange one above another (or one under another). Which is most important, they must be at the minimum distance from each other: Minimum distance between MA's.
At the same time, the opening signals are formed as follows:
You can also enable limits for the number of positions in the market (Maximum quantity of positions). For example, if you set the value of "1", then you can even run this EA on netting accounts. The volume of positions is set in the Lots parameter.
Testing on H1 from 2017.06.16 to 2018.04.25:
A single test for EURCAD on H1 from 2017.06.16 to 2018.04.25:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20591
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