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BSS 1_0 - expert for MetaTrader 5

BredSS | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
3922
Rating:
(9)
Published:
BSS 1_0.mq5 (31.08 KB) view
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Idea by: BredSS.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA works with three Moving Average indicators. These three indicators, i.e., the "First", the "Second", and the "Third", have ascending average periods: 5, 25, and 125, respectively. At the same time, the EA is protected by a security mechanism that monitors exactly this manner of averaging, i.e., the ascending one.

To get a signal, it is necessary that the indicators arrange one above another (or one under another). Which is most important, they must be at the minimum distance from each other: Minimum distance between MA's.

At the same time, the opening signals are formed as follows:

BSS 1_0 signals

You can also enable limits for the number of positions in the market (Maximum quantity of positions). For example, if you set the value of "1", then you can even run this EA on netting accounts. The volume of positions is set in the Lots parameter.

Testing on H1 from 2017.06.16 to 2018.04.25:

BSS 1_0

A single test for EURCAD on H1 from 2017.06.16 to 2018.04.25:

BSS 1_0 EURCAD

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20591

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