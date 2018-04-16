"Sadukey" indicator is an indicator combining two digital filters on a chart to give us an assessment of current trend.

Unfortunately the exact nature of the digital filter is unknown. It is more than probable that the filters were generated by the digital filter generator that was available for MetaTrader 4 and that those filters were then used in this indicator. In any case, even though there are no parameters at all that can be used to adjust the indicator work, it seems as a useful indicator and on a first glance, a reliable too for trend traders.