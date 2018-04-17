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Smoother Momentum Stops - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Momentum is usually used for trend or price change direction assessment.
This indicator changes that in some way. The stops are calculated using the smoother momentum and the direction of the stops is determined based on the smoother momentum.
Apart from direction of the trend, the stops levels are based on the value of the smoother momentum. The distance of the stop from the used average is calculated based on the value of the smoother momentum giving the stops more room when the market is very volatile and narrowing the stops in the ranging periods.
"Sadukey" indicator is an indicator combining two digital filters on a chart to give us an assessment of current trend.Smoother momentum
Smoother momentum is one of the possible ways to solve the main issue of the Momentum indicator - the values it displays are far from being smooth, and that can cause a lot of false signals in a lot of cases - regardless of the calculation period that is used.
The Price Channel Stop indicator shows the current estimated trend based on channel period and desired risk. It also shows two levels of values that can be used as a stop loss for orders opened based on this indicator (using the trend color change can be used as a signal for a new order opening as well as closing already opened orders).Kaufman AMA MACD
Kaufman AMA MACD is the MACD built exclusively using Kaufman AMA (even signal line is using that). That way this is a completely adaptive MACD (bearing in mind that Kaufman AMA is adaptive Moving Average).