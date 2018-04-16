The Composite Index was developed to solve the divergence failure problem in the RSI, but its ability to provide specific horizontal levels of support within the indicator adds to its value. The Composite Index takes the normalized formula of RSI and removes the normalization range restrictions. The formula for the Composite Index uses an embedded momentum calculation with a short-term RSI smoothed.

This version of Polychromatic Momentum is using double smoothed EMA for smoothing. DSEMA has been proven for producing very good smooth results with a lag that is almost non-existent, hence, in combination with it, the Polychromatic Momentum indicator becomes much more usable when it comes to signals.