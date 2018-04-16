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Composite Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Constance Brown's description of Composite Index:
This is the MetaTrader 5 version of that indicator made exactly as the original Composite Index is described and made.
This version of Polychromatic Momentum is using double smoothed EMA for smoothing. DSEMA has been proven for producing very good smooth results with a lag that is almost non-existent, hence, in combination with it, the Polychromatic Momentum indicator becomes much more usable when it comes to signals.Polychromatic Momentum
Polychromatic momentum takes an weighted average of all significant lookback periods for the tradable.
Instead of using one RSI, the Synthetic RSI indicator is using 3 instances of RSI. Those 3 instances of RSI are then used to calculate the "synthetic" value (that is not an average of the 3 since the calculation differs from an average).Synthetic smoothed RSI
This version of Synthetic RSI is using Ehlers smoothed RSI in calculation instead of using "regular" RSI and that makes the resulting synthetic RSI even smoother.