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Indicators

JSmooth_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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4984
Rating:
(9)
Published:
JSmooth_MA.mq5 (9.17 KB) view
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The indicator displays on the price chart a moving average with the JSmooth smoothing type (the smoothing type proposed by Mark Jurik).

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculation:

JSmooth[i] = J5[i]

where

J5[i] = J5[i-1] + J4[i],
J4[i] = (J3[i] - J5[i-1])*(1 - Alpha)*(1 - Alpha) + J4[i-1]*Alpha*Alpha,
J3[i] = J1[i] + J2[i],
J2[i] = (Price[i] - J1[i])*(1 - Alpha) + J2[i-1]*Alpha,
J1[i] = Price[i]*(1 - Alpha) + J1[i-1]*Alpha,
Alpha = 0.45*Period/(0.45*(Period-1)+2)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20446

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