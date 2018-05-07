The EA uses two modes of martingale strategy:

Strategy 1

The EA enters trades according to the price that is above or below Moving Average. If we lose a trade then the EA will take a new trade in the opposite direction with a multiplied lot size.

Strategy 2

The EA enters trades according to the price that is above or below Moving Average. If we lose a trade then the EA will take a new trade with a multiplied lot size, according to the price that is above or below Moving Average regardless if the previous trade was buy or sell.

This Martingale EA can work on all pairs and all timeframes.

Best timeframe is daily.

Start with 0.01 lot.

Try it on demo first.

This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"





Inputs

Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).



TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).



Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).



TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).



------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------



Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).



Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).



Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).



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Strategy - strategy 1,strategy 2



USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN - Enable "no loss" break even system (values: 0-1).



WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).



PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 10-100).



Multiply - Multiply for Martingale (values: 2-4).



Lotsize - Lot size (values: 0.01-10).



TrailingStop-set a value from 10 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.



Stop_Loss - Stop Loss pips distance (values: 10-100).



Take_Profit - Take Profit pips distance (values: 10-100).



MA_period - Moving Average period (values: 10-200).



MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).



Start - Start hour(values: 0-24).



End - End hour(values: 0-24).



Maximum_loss - Maximum loss(values: 0-10)



WaitTime - Wait time for loss in minutes (values: 0-999999)





-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.-How to perform back test: https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD



