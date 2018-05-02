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Indicators

Hourly Pivot Points with Color Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Dean Feng
Dean Feng

Dean Feng

2 codes 1 topic 7 comments
Views:
47403
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
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5/4/2018 update:

  • Fixed an error in calculating S/R points by Fibo.
  • Fixed a bug in drawing objects.

This indicator uses two ways to calculate R1/R2/R3/S1/S2/S3: normal formula and Fibonacci, and users can choose one from them.


Main parameters

  • PivotMode:
    • Normal: use normal formula to calculate S and R.
    • Fibonacci: use Fibonacci to calculate S and R.
    .
  • CurrentHourOnly: only calculate lastet hourly PP if true.

HourlyPivotPoints_ColorFilling

HourlyPivotPoints_ColorFilling

HourlyPivotPoints_ColorFilling

HourlyPivotPoints_ColorFilling

HourlyPivotPoints_ColorFilling

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