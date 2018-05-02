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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hourly Pivot Points with Color Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
5/4/2018 update:
- Fixed an error in calculating S/R points by Fibo.
- Fixed a bug in drawing objects.
This indicator uses two ways to calculate R1/R2/R3/S1/S2/S3: normal formula and Fibonacci, and users can choose one from them.
Main parameters
- PivotMode:
- Normal: use normal formula to calculate S and R.
- Fibonacci: use Fibonacci to calculate S and R.
- CurrentHourOnly: only calculate lastet hourly PP if true.
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