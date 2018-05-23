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Average Volume per Hour - script for MetaTrader 4

Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson

Mark Wilson

4 codes 10 topics 14 comments
Views:
20409
Rating:
(11)
Published:
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This script scans through the bars within a 1 Hour chart and calculates the average volume per hour. It is prevented from working on any chart other than 1 hour and the average calculation uses MathAbs to ensure the absolute volume is calculated.

Just drag the script onto a 1 Hour chart and it should display a message box with the results. I thought this might be useful if you are thinking of limiting trading to times when the volume is high and you wanted to double check which times were most liquid.

Average Volume Per Hour.

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