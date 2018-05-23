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Average Volume per Hour - script for MetaTrader 4
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This script scans through the bars within a 1 Hour chart and calculates the average volume per hour. It is prevented from working on any chart other than 1 hour and the average calculation uses MathAbs to ensure the absolute volume is calculated.
Just drag the script onto a 1 Hour chart and it should display a message box with the results. I thought this might be useful if you are thinking of limiting trading to times when the volume is high and you wanted to double check which times were most liquid.
EA is run say once every minute and writes the status of IsConnected, spread, stop and freeze level to a file.Martingale Bone Crusher
This Martingale EA trades with one moving average, it is considered relatively safe because it takes a single trade at a time.
A martingale strategy, an old EA that was rebuilt to be efficient.SHA256, SHA384 and SHA512 + HMAC
Many developers need these functions, while working with different kinds of external APIs, like Bitcoin and altcoin exchanges where it is often necessary to send data with the confirmation of parameters validity through HMAC-SHA512, HMAC-SHA384 and HMAC-SHA256.