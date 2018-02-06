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Percentage Price Oscillator Extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Percentage Price Oscillator Extended (PPO) is a technical Momentum indicator showing the relationship between two Moving Averages. To calculate the PPO, subtract the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the nine-day EMA, and then divide this difference by the 26-day EMA. The end result is a percentage that tells the trader where the short-term average is relative to the longer-term average.
Calculated as:
The PPO and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are both Momentum indicators that measure the difference between the 26-day and the nine-day Exponential Moving Averages. The main difference between these indicators is that the MACD reports the simple difference between the Exponential Moving Averages, whereas the PPO expresses this difference as a percentage. This allows a trader to use the PPO indicator to compare stocks with different prices more easily. For example, regardless of the stock's price, a PPO result of 10 means the short-term average is 10% above the long-term average.
The Extended version introduces a signal line (EMA is used for Signal line calculation too) and that way the signals are a bit faster compared to the basic version.
The Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) is a technical Momentum indicator showing the relationship between two Moving Averages. To calculate the PPO, subtract the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the nine-day EMA, and then divide this difference by the 26-day EMA. The end result is a percentage that tells the trader where the short-term average is relative to the longer-term average.Woodies CCI
Woodies CCI is a momentum indicator that was developed by Ken Woods. It's based on a 14 period Commodity Channel Index (CCI).
Smoothed Rate of Change (Smoothed-RoC) is a refinement of Rate of Change (RoC) indicator that was developed by Fred G Schutzman. It differs from the RoC in that it based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) rather than on price closes. Like the RoC, Smoothed RoC is a leading Momentum indicator that can be used to determine the strength of a trend by determining if the trend is accelerating or decelerating. The Smoothed RoC does this by comparing the current EMA to value that the EMA was a specified periods ago. The use of EMAs rather than the price close eliminates the erratic tendencies of the RoC.Kase DevStops
Kase DevStops. What all of this boils down to is that we need to take variance and skew into consideration when we are establishing a system for setting stops. Three steps that we can take in order to both better define and to minimize the threshold of uncertainty in setting stops are: 1. Consideration of the variance or the standard deviation of range. 2. Consideration of the skew, or more simply, the amount at which range can spike in the opposite direction of the trend. 3. Reformation of our data to be more consistent (this step is examined in detail in Chapter 81, while minimizing the degree of uncertainty as much as possible).