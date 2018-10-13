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Indicators

Four clicks to draw an arc-shaped channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

BeeXXI Corporation
BeeXXI Corporation

BeeXXI Corporation

5 (17)
12 products 18 codes 10 topics 4619 comments
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Arc.mq5 (23.49 KB) view
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This implementation was done more as a training material and an attempt to inspire developers of MetaTrader 5 to add such a tool to the set of standard MetaTrader 5 objects. It is not implemented in the form of a class, saving and passing parameters when changing the timeframe, no multichannel and smoothness implemented, continuation of the channel to the right of the last bar. A quality version can be done if this idea is in demand.


The arc is drawn according to the formula:

Price = a+b*n+c*n²

where a, b, c are the coefficients, and n is the bar number.

In fact, it is a polynomial of degree 2. Three points are sufficient to calculate the coefficients a, b, c.


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