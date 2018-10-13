CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

True Strength Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
18092
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Blau - tsi.mq5 (8.46 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Basics :

The true strength index (TSI) is a technical indicator used in the analysis of financial markets that attempts to show both trend direction and overbought/oversold conditions. It was first published William Blau in 1991. The indicator uses moving averages of the underlying momentum of a financial instrument. Momentum is considered a leading indicator of price movements, and a moving average characteristically lags behind price. The TSI combines these characteristics to create an indication of price and direction more in sync with market turns than either momentum or moving average.

The formula for the TSI is:

where:

c0 = today's closing price

m = c0 − c1 = momentum (difference between today's and yesterday's close)

EMA(m,n) = exponential moving average of m over n periods

r = EMA smoothing period for momentum, typically 25

s = EMA smoothing period for smoothed momentum, typically 13

This version :

There are some versions for MT5 already but they are deviation from the original formula described by William Blau. So, this version is "to the letter" as the original is described (above too)

Usage :

You can use the color change of TSI as a signal foo a momentum assessment, or you can use zero line crosses for linger term trend change signals







Four clicks to draw an arc-shaped channel Four clicks to draw an arc-shaped channel

A quick way to draw an arc-shaped channel in 4 mouse clicks.

ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI (dlvl) ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI (dlvl)

ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI with dynamic levels

True Strength Index trade True Strength Index trade

True Strength Index trade

CCI of average CCI of average

CCI of average