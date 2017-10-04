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Libraries

RegularExpressions in MQL4 for working with regular expressions - library for MetaTrader 4

Microsoft Corporation | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
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MetaQuotes
MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes Ltd is the software development company. One of our products is the MetaTrader 5 trading platform intended for trading in different financial markets.
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\MQL4\Experts\RegExpressions Demo\
TableListView.mqh (60.38 KB) view
Tests.mq4 (139.5 KB) view
\MQL4\Include\Internal\
Array.mqh (22.36 KB) view
DynamicMatrix.mqh (22.04 KB) view
IComparable.mqh (4.98 KB) view
Wrappers.mqh (17.96 KB) view
\MQL4\Include\Internal\Generic\
Collection.mqh (12.54 KB) view
Dictionary.mqh (42.58 KB) view
EqualityComparer.mqh (8.65 KB) view
ICollection.mqh (6.15 KB) view
IComparer.mqh (6.62 KB) view
IDictionary.mqh (6.88 KB) view
IEnumerable.mqh (5.31 KB) view
IEnumerator.mqh (10.39 KB) view
IEqualityComparer.mqh (4.62 KB) view
IList.mqh (5.7 KB) view
KeyValuePair.mqh (6.34 KB) view
LinkedList.mqh (28.29 KB) view
List.mqh (38.77 KB) view
\MQL4\Include\Internal\TimeSpan\
TimeSpan.mqh (31.7 KB) view
TimeSpanFormat.mqh (30.28 KB) view
\MQL4\Include\RegularExpressions\
CharUnicodeCategory.txt (23.5 KB) view
Regex.mqh (57.05 KB) view
RegexBoyerMoore.mqh (18.01 KB) view
RegexCapture.mqh (7.86 KB) view
RegexCaptureCollection.mqh (10.25 KB) view
RegexCharClass.mqh (97.97 KB) view
RegexCode.mqh (22.25 KB) view
RegexFCD.mqh (31.25 KB) view
RegexGroup.mqh (8.72 KB) view
RegexGroupCollections.mqh (11.25 KB) view
RegexInterpreter.mqh (49.63 KB) view
RegexMatch.mqh (22.94 KB) view
RegexMatchCollection.mqh (11.04 KB) view
RegexNode.mqh (32.45 KB) view
RegexOptions.mqh (14.82 KB) view
RegexParser.mqh (93.16 KB) view
RegexReplacement.mqh (20.83 KB) view
RegexRunner.mqh (31.1 KB) view
RegexTree.mqh (8.47 KB) view
RegexWriter.mqh (24.26 KB) view
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Real author:

Microsoft Corporation. Source code taken from .Net Framework 4.6.1

Note: The library works on the MetaTrader 4 build 1384 and higher.

Unzip the archive into the terminal_data_folder.
The library codes are located in the: <terminal_data_folder>\MQL4\Include\RegularExpressions\
Sample test scripts can be found in the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL4\Scripts\RegularExpressionsExamples\

Here is a translation of the RegularExpressions from .Net Framework 4.6.1.

To work with the library, include the Regex.mqh file from the "\MQL4\Include\RegularExpressions\" directory in your code.

Several illustrative examples are provided with the library, which at the same time serve as the test cases. All the samples are taken from the official site of Microsoft Corporation, they vividly demonstrate the main differences from the regular expressions in C# and the features of their use in the MQL4.

Below is more detailed information about RegularExpressions MQL4 ported library packages:

Packages
Description
CharUnicodeInfo.mqh
 Archived txt file to determine the Unicode categories for all symbols (including non-Latin characters).
RegexCapture.mqh
 Represents the results from a single successful subexpression capture.
RegexCaptureCollection.mqh
 Represents the set of captures made by a single capturing group.
RegexGroup.mqh
Represents the results from a single capturing group.
RegexGroupCollections.mqhRepresents a collection of Group objects.
RegexMatch.mqhRepresents the results from a single regular expression match.
RegexMatchCollection.mqhRepresents a collection of successful matches found by iteratively applying the regular expression pattern to the input string.
Regex.mqhRepresents an immutable regular expression
RegexOptions.mqh Provides enumerated values to use to set regular expression options.

The regular expression parameters from the file RegexOptions.mqh:

Parameter
Description
None
 Specifies that no options are set.
IgnoreCase
Specifies case-insensitive matching.
MultilineSpecifies multiline mode.
ExplicitCaptureDo not capture unnamed groups. Specifies that the only valid captures are explicitly named or numbered groups of the form (?<name> subexpression).
SinglelineSpecifies single-line mode.
IgnorePatternWhitespaceEliminates unescaped white space from the pattern and enables comments marked with #.
RightToLeftSpecifies that the search will be from right to left instead of from left to right.
DebugSpecifies that the program works in the debug mode.
ECMAScriptEnables ECMAScript-compliant behavior for the expression. This value can be used only in conjunction with the IgnoreCase and Multiline values.


Working with RegularExpressions for MQL4:

  1. As withe the version for .Net, this library implements a storage (static cache) of regular expressions. All implicitly created regular expressions (instances of the Regex class) are written to that storage. This approach speeds up the operation of the scripts, as it eliminates the need to rebuild the regular expression if its pattern matches any of the existing ones. The default size of the storage is 15. The Regex::CacheSize() method returns or sets the maximum number of entries in the current static cache of the complied regular expressions.
  2. The second feature of working with regular expression in MQL4 directly follows from the first one. And it lies in the fact that the above storage must be cleared. To do that, call the Regex::ClearCache() static function. It is recommended to call this function only after the work with the regular expressions has been completed, otherwise there is a risk to delete necessary pointers.
  3. Unlike the .Net, the MQL4 does not implement the foreach loop, and hence the enumeration handling will be different. Example:
    //--- Code in C#
Regex rx = new Regex(@"\b(?<word>\w+)\s+(\k<word>)\b", RegexOptions.IgnoreCase);   
string text = "The the quick brown fox  fox jumped over the lazy dog dog.";
MatchCollection matches = rx.Matches(text);
foreach (Match match in matches) 
  {
   //--- handling
  }

//--- Code in MQL4
Regex *rx = new Regex("\\b(?<word>\\w+)\\s+(\\k<word>)\\b", RegexOptions::IgnoreCase);        
string text = "The the quick brown fox  fox jumped over the lazy dog dog.";
MatchCollection *matches = rx.Matches(text);
IEnumerator<Match*> *en = matches.GetEnumerator();
while(en.MoveNext()) 
  {
   Match *match = en.Current();
   //--- handling
  }
delete rx;
delete matches;
delete en;
Regex::ClearCache();
  4. As can be seen from the above example, the C# syntax allows to put the '@' symbol in front of the strings to ignore all formatting marks in it. In MQL4, this approach is not provided, so all control characters in a regular expression pattern should be explicitly defined.

To learn more about the RegularExpressions for MQL4 and its features, use the provided Tests.mqh expert. It implements numerous examples of regular expression usage, which cover all the main functionality of the library.

Tr



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16566

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