Real author:

Microsoft Corporation. Source code taken from .Net Framework 4.6.1.

Note: The library works on the MetaTrader 4 build 1384 and higher. Unzip the archive into the terminal_data_folder.

The library codes are located in the: <terminal_data_folder>\MQL4\Include\RegularExpressions\

Sample test scripts can be found in the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL4\Scripts\RegularExpressionsExamples\

Here is a translation of the RegularExpressions from .Net Framework 4.6.1.



To work with the library, include the Regex.mqh file from the "\MQL4\Include\RegularExpressions\" directory in your code.

Several illustrative examples are provided with the library, which at the same time serve as the test cases. All the samples are taken from the official site of Microsoft Corporation, they vividly demonstrate the main differences from the regular expressions in C# and the features of their use in the MQL4.

Below is more detailed information about RegularExpressions MQL4 ported library packages:

Packages

Description

CharUnicodeInfo.mqh

Archived txt file to determine the Unicode categories for all symbols (including non-Latin characters).

RegexCapture.mqh

Represents the results from a single successful subexpression capture. RegexCaptureCollection.mqh

Represents the set of captures made by a single capturing group. RegexGroup.mqh

Represents the results from a single capturing group. RegexGroupCollections.mqh Represents a collection of Group objects. RegexMatch.mqh Represents the results from a single regular expression match. RegexMatchCollection.mqh Represents a collection of successful matches found by iteratively applying the regular expression pattern to the input string.

Regex.mqh Represents an immutable regular expression RegexOptions.mqh Provides enumerated values to use to set regular expression options.

The regular expression parameters from the file RegexOptions.mqh:

Parameter

Description

None

Specifies that no options are set. IgnoreCase

Specifies case-insensitive matching. Multiline Specifies multiline mode.

ExplicitCapture Do not capture unnamed groups. Specifies that the only valid captures are explicitly named or numbered groups of the form (?<name> subexpression). Singleline Specifies single-line mode. IgnorePatternWhitespace Eliminates unescaped white space from the pattern and enables comments marked with #. RightToLeft Specifies that the search will be from right to left instead of from left to right. Debug Specifies that the program works in the debug mode . ECMAScript Enables ECMAScript-compliant behavior for the expression. This value can be used only in conjunction with the IgnoreCase and Multiline values.





Working with RegularExpressions for MQL4:

As withe the version for .Net, this library implements a storage ( static cache ) of regular expressions. All implicitly created regular expressions (instances of the Regex class) are written to that storage. This approach speeds up the operation of the scripts, as it eliminates the need to rebuild the regular expression if its pattern matches any of the existing ones. The default size of the storage is 15. The Regex::CacheSize() method returns or sets the maximum number of entries in the current static cache of the complied regular expressions.

The second feature of working with regular expression in MQL4 directly follows from the first one. And it lies in the fact that the above storage must be cleared. To do that, call the Regex::ClearCache() static function. It is recommended to call this function only after the work with the regular expressions has been completed, otherwise there is a risk to delete necessary pointers. foreach loop, and hence the enumeration handling will be different. Example: Regex rx = new Regex( @"\b(?<word>\w+)\s+(\k<word>)\b" , RegexOptions.IgnoreCase); string text = "The the quick brown fox fox jumped over the lazy dog dog." ; MatchCollection matches = rx.Matches(text); foreach (Match match in matches) { } Regex *rx = new Regex( "\\b(?<word>\\w+)\\s+(\\k<word>)\\b" , RegexOptions::IgnoreCase); string text = "The the quick brown fox fox jumped over the lazy dog dog." ; MatchCollection *matches = rx.Matches(text); IEnumerator<Match*> *en = matches.GetEnumerator(); while (en.MoveNext()) { Match *match = en.Current(); } delete rx; delete matches; delete en; Regex:: ClearCache (); Unlike the .Net, the MQL4 does not implement theloop, and hence the enumeration handling will be different. Example: As can be seen from the above example, the C# syntax allows to put the '@' symbol in front of the strings to ignore all formatting marks in it. In MQL4, this approach is not provided, so all control characters in a regular expression pattern should be explicitly defined.

To learn more about the RegularExpressions for MQL4 and its features, use the provided Tests.mqh expert. It implements numerous examples of regular expression usage, which cover all the main functionality of the library.