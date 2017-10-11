This custom indicator will show you 28 pair's daily candle range, High-Low range, candle bullishness or bearishness from real tick market. So you can understand the overall market situation very short time. You can change the default timeframe from Daily to any period and default candle (bar) number from 0 to any previous number. Also you can open the required symbol by clicking the symbol button.

To understand the indicator's activity, please see the attached image:





Input parameters