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Engulfing with RSI - expert for MetaTrader 4

John Davis
John Davis

John Davis

2.4 (12)
Introducing John, an independent-minded coder and algorithmic trader who has forged a solo career crafting financial strategies using MetaQuotes languages, MQL4 and MQL5. Driven by a blend of analytical thinking and a love for technology, John has become a self-made expert, navigating the dynamic
9 products 8 codes 2 topics 48 comments
Views:
28763
Rating:
(21)
Published:
SSEATwRSI.mq4 (2.62 KB) view
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Opens buys on Bullish Engulfing candles when RSI is above overbought and sells on Bearish Engulfing candles when RSI is below oversold.

When the account's profit reaches the desired level it closes all the orders.


Inputs

  • Lot size - specify the trade size.
  • Profit Goal - in deposit currency.
  • MaxLoss - a negative amount of currency.
  • RSI period.
  • Applied price for RSI.
  • Overbought level.
  • Oversold level.

Action on EURUSD

Some results:

Some results

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This custom indicator will show you 28 pair's daily candle range, High-Low range, candle bullishness or bearishness from real tick market. So you can understand the overall market situation very short time. You can change the default timeframe from Daily to any period and default candle (bar) number from 0 to any previous number. Also you can open the required symbol by clicking the symbol button.