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Engulfing with RSI - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Opens buys on Bullish Engulfing candles when RSI is above overbought and sells on Bearish Engulfing candles when RSI is below oversold.
When the account's profit reaches the desired level it closes all the orders.
Inputs
- Lot size - specify the trade size.
- Profit Goal - in deposit currency.
- MaxLoss - a negative amount of currency.
- RSI period.
- Applied price for RSI.
- Overbought level.
- Oversold level.
Some results:
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