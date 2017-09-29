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Simple Regression Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Simple Regression Channel automatically generates Regression Channel, based on timeframe (user input).
Linear Regression Channel consists of two parallel lines located at the equal distance from the linear regression trend line. The distance between the channel borders and the regression line is equal to the value of the highest close price deviation from the regression line.
The indicator code features:
- This indicator can be attached to any chart timeframe.
- The calculation will be based on applied timeframe in the input.
Input Parameters
- Look back period (default: 30 bars)
- Applied timeframe (default: Period_H4)
- Regression style (default: Solid)
- Regression color (default: Dark Blue)
The functions included in this template use two news sources - Investing.com and Dailyfx.com. The template doesn’t use DLL.Consecutive Candles with Stochastic Filter Indicator
Shows when two or three consecutive bull or bear candles of a certain size print after qualifying the stochastic level of the initial candle in the series. New in version 3 /* Changelog 2-4-19 Added 50% line to indicator box - Ignored changing the indicator lines individually since mql does not have a built-in language convention to create this change would require too much additional research and effort. Fixed error with the DodgerBlue lines not showing, the problem was due to using DodgerBlue instead of clrDodgerBlue in the code to indicate color, should be fixed now. */
Previous Candle Hi-Lo is used to check the last candle multi-timeframe position relative to the current price.Engulfing with RSI
Not really profitable but the code fits on one page.