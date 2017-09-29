The functions included in this template use two news sources - Investing.com and Dailyfx.com. The template doesn’t use DLL.

Shows when two or three consecutive bull or bear candles of a certain size print after qualifying the stochastic level of the initial candle in the series. New in version 3 /* Changelog 2-4-19 Added 50% line to indicator box - Ignored changing the indicator lines individually since mql does not have a built-in language convention to create this change would require too much additional research and effort. Fixed error with the DodgerBlue lines not showing, the problem was due to using DodgerBlue instead of clrDodgerBlue in the code to indicate color, should be fixed now. */