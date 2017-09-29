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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Previous Candle Hi-Lo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Mohamad Zulhairi BabaFull time trader.
MQL4, MQL5 and Python.
- Views:
- 63382
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Previous Candle Hi-Lo is used to check the last candle multi-timeframe position relative to the current price.
Features
- This Indicator can be attached to any chart timeframe (MTF features).
- The calculation and color will be based on input color.
Input Parameters
- Line style (default: dotted line).
- Line color.
Please feel free to use and modify this code for your own use.
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Engulfing with RSI
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Regular expressions provide a formal language for quick and flexible processing of texts. Each regular expression is a pattern (mask), for which the regular expression engine tries to find matches in the source text. A pattern consists of one or more character literals, operators, or constructs.