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Indicators

Previous Candle Hi-Lo - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Hairi
Published by:
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba

Mohamad Zulhairi Baba

4.7 (59)
Full time trader.
MQL4, MQL5 and Python.
7 products 4 codes 11 topics 358 comments
Views:
63382
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Previous Candle Hi-Lo is used to check the last candle multi-timeframe position relative to the current price.


Features

  • This Indicator can be attached to any chart timeframe (MTF features).
  • The calculation and color will be based on input color.


Input Parameters

  • Line style (default: dotted line).
  • Line color.

Please feel free to use and modify this code for your own use.

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