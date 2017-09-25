This indicator is based on code from the original author Petr, published by Aleh Sasonka.

As per users' requests in comments, some improvements were made, specifically:

Trading alerts (Alerts in MetaTrader 4 terminal, Email notifications, Push notifications).

Inputs to enable/disable each alert type separately.

Dropdown list of 30 indicators with real names instead of numbers.

Signal buffer (Indicator output value).

Indicator is compatible with Universalis MT4, you can import it, create your own automated strategy and backtest with high precision (step-by-step guide).





Adjustable Parameters

Osc=29 - the number of the oscillator.

- the number of the oscillator. TH=true - bearish divergence.

- bearish divergence. TL=true - bullish divergence.

- bullish divergence. trend=true - support/resistance lines.

- support/resistance lines. convergen = true - hidden divergence.

- hidden divergence. Complect = 1 - the distinguishing index of the indicator on the chart.

- the distinguishing index of the indicator on the chart. BackSteph = 0 - number of steps back h.

- number of steps back h. BackStepl = 0 - number of steps back l.

- number of steps back l. BackStep = 0 - number of steps back.

- number of steps back. qSteps = 1 - number of displayed steps, no more than three.

- number of displayed steps, no more than three. LevDPl = 5 - DeMark level points (2 = the central bar will be above (below) the two bars on the left).

- DeMark level points (2 = the central bar will be above (below) the two bars on the left). LevDPr = 1 - DeMark level points (2 = the central bar will be above (below) the two bars on the right).

- DeMark level points (2 = the central bar will be above (below) the two bars on the right). period = 8 - period for iADX, iATR, iBearsPower, iBullsPower, iCCI, iDeMarker, iForce, iMomentum, iMFI, iRVI, iStdDev, iRSI, iRSI, iWPR.

- period for iADX, iATR, iBearsPower, iBullsPower, iCCI, iDeMarker, iForce, iMomentum, iMFI, iRVI, iStdDev, iRSI, iRSI, iWPR. ma_method = 0 - averaging method for iStochastic, iStdDev, iForce.

- averaging method for iStochastic, iStdDev, iForce. ma_shift = 0 - MA shift for iStdDev.

- MA shift for iStdDev. applied_price = 4 - applied price for iRSI, iRSI, iStdDev, iOBV, iOsMA, iMACD, iMomentum, iForce, iCCIiBullsPower, iBearsPower, iADX.

- applied price for iRSI, iRSI, iStdDev, iOBV, iOsMA, iMACD, iMomentum, iForce, iCCIiBullsPower, iBearsPower, iADX. mode=0 - line index for iStochastic, iRVI, iMACD, iADX.

- line index for iStochastic, iRVI, iMACD, iADX. fast_ema_period = 12 - fast MA period for iOsMA, iMACD.

- fast MA period for iOsMA, iMACD. slow_ema_period = 26 - slow MA period for iOsMA, iMACD.

- slow MA period for iOsMA, iMACD. signal_period = 9 - signal line period for iOsMA, iMACD.

- signal line period for iOsMA, iMACD. Kperiod = 13 - K line period for iStochastic.

- K line period for iStochastic. Dperiod = 5 - D line period for iStochastic.

- D line period for iStochastic. slowing = 3 - slowing for iStochastic.

- slowing for iStochastic. price_field = 0 - applied price for iStochastic.

- applied price for iStochastic. showBars = 1000 - if = 0, the indicator is displayed for the entire chart.

- if = 0, the indicator is displayed for the entire chart. Trend_Down = true - resistance lines.

- resistance lines. Trend_Up = true - support lines.

- support lines. TrendLine = true - support/resistance lines.

- support/resistance lines. HandyColour = true.

Highline = Red - HL channel color.

- HL channel color. Lowline = DeepSkyBlue - LL channel color.

- LL channel color. ChannelLine = false - channels parallel to trend lines.

- channels parallel to trend lines. Trend = 0 - 1 = only for UpTrendLines, -1 = only for DownTrendLines, 0 = for all TrendLines.

- 1 = only for UpTrendLines, -1 = only for DownTrendLines, 0 = for all TrendLines. Channel = false - channels.

- channels. Regression = true - Linear Regression Channel, false - Standard Deviation Channel.

- Standard Deviation Channel. RayH = true - ray for the High channel.

- ray for the High channel. RayL = true - ray for the Low channel.

- ray for the Low channel. ChannelH = Red - color of the High channel.

- color of the High channel. ChannelL = DeepSkyBlue - color of the Low channel.

- color of the Low channel. STD_widthH = 1.0 - deviation size for the CHANNEL High object.

- deviation size for the CHANNEL High object. STD_widthL = 1.0 - deviation size for the CHANNEL Low object.

- deviation size for the CHANNEL Low object. comment = false - display comments.

- display comments. code = 159 - character code of the Wingdings font to display the extremums.

- character code of the Wingdings font to display the extremums. BuyStop = false - BuyStop levels.

- BuyStop levels. SellLimit = false - SellLimit levels.

- SellLimit levels. SellStop = false - SellStop levels.

- SellStop levels. BuyLimit = false - BuyLimit levels.

- BuyLimit levels. Alerts = false - Enable/Disable trading alerts.

- Enable/Disable trading alerts. Email = false - Enable/Disable email trading alerts.

- Enable/Disable email trading alerts. Push = false - Enable/Disable push trading alerts.





Examples





Recommendations

Change the Complect parameter when attaching more than one indicator to the chart.



Thank you for reading!



