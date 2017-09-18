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S4T_DaysOfTheWeek - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator marks the days of the week with a colored histogram in the chart sub-window.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18986
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