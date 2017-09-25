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Simpler Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Although there are many similar indicators out there, this particular one is based on code previously published by Mladen Rakic and incorporates a number of improvements, part of which was added following user request in comments.
List of fixes and improvements
- Trading alerts (Alerts in MT4 terminal, Email notifications, Push notifications).
- Inputs to enable/disable each alert type separately.
- Simplified and easy-to-grasp color theme.
- Additional signal buffer (Indicator output value).
- Miscellaneous minor fixes.
The list of adjustable parameters
- Average Period = 30 - indicator period.
- Sensitivity = 3 - sensitivity to price fluctuations.
- Enable Alerts = false - enable/disable trading alerts in MetaTrader 4.
- Enable Email Notification = false - enable/disable email trading alerts.
- Enable Push Notification = false - enable/disable push trading alerts.
Examples
Recommendations
- Please, make sure you combine these signals with other sources of fundamental and technical analysis, do not rely on this indicator alone for your trading decisions.
Thank you for reading!
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