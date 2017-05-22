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Binary Options Simulated Trading Indicator for MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is a binary options simulated trading indicator on MetaTrader 4 client, novice traders can use to practice trading strategies, program interface have simplified Chinese and English.
Translated from Chinese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/18107
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