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Binary Options Simulated Trading Indicator for MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leon Lam
Leon Lam

Leon Lam

低调地赚钱……
2 codes 1 topic 15 comments
| English 中文
Views:
53301
Rating:
(27)
Published:
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This is a binary options simulated trading indicator on MetaTrader 4 client, novice traders can use to practice trading strategies, program interface have simplified Chinese and English.



Translated from Chinese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/18107

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