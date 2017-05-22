Tipu MACD is one the popular indicators in the Market. The original code for Tipu MACD is modified by removing compatibility with Tipu Panel. This version of Tipu MACD is open for everyone who is interested in developing an Expert Advisor.

Test ChartEvent is an example demonstrating the various types of ChartEvent: keyboard keys events, mouse click & move events, custom events. The source code works both in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.