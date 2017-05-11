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ChartEvent Test Example - expert for MetaTrader 4
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The "Test_ChartEvent.mq4" Expert Advisor is an example demonstrating the various types of ChartEvent: keyboard keys events, mouse click & move events, custom events. You can press the 'H' key for help and press the 'M' key to enter the MOUSE_MOVE event mode.
The source code works both in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
Function Prototype
- bool Obj_Create()
- bool Obj_Delete()
- bool Obj_Move(int hSens,int vSens) - moves an object.
- void Print_Info() - prints information about the objects.
- int MouseMove(int aXX,int aYY,string sState) - handles the mouse move event.
Global Variables
- int gChartNo=0
- int gSubWinNo=0
- string gsObj_Name_selected="" - the name of currently selected object.
Custom Events
Three types of custom events are defined:
- #define cMyEvent_1 0
- #define cMyEvent_2 1
- #define cMyEvent_3_broadcast 2
OnTimer() Function
This function creates the custom ChartEvent periodically. And the function randomly generates these three custom events (cMyEvent_1, cMyEvent_2 and cMyEvent_3_broadcast). In particular, the cMyEvent_3_broadcast event is generated for all open chart windows.
Example of class
Class "CObjectMan" is created to handle the functionality for objects on a chart. Two instances (variables) of the class are declared: gObjectMan1 and gObjectMan2.
The names of the Graphic Objects linked to these two instances are respectively: "Green Button" and "Yellow Button".
Event Processing
void OnChartEvent():
The "CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN" events:
- 4 directional keys (arrows) or the 4 directional keys on the digital panel to move the selected object.
- 'H': print the Help information (in expert log window).
- 'I': print the positions information of two Objects.
- 'M': active the MOUSE_MOVE event.
Custom Events
Print information about these events. Especially for the MyEvent_3_broadcast event.
Object Events
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE, CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG, CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE - print the corresponding object's name.
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - print the name of object being clicked, select its name for moving by the direction keys.
Mouse Events
- CHARTEVENT_CLICK - print the clicked bar's information: the prices (open, close) and the bar time.
- CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE (see: CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) - print the information of the covered interval: number of bars, price variation.
Demonstration
You can perform the following tests:
- Click on one of the two objects (Buttons) to select and use the arrow keys to move the selected object.
- Click on graphic bar and see the information of the bar in the log tab (message).
- Press the 'M' key to enter the MOUSE_MOVE event mode. Press Ctrl+F to show the crosshair, then perform a drag'n'drop operation. If you do not see the log message, please change the input parameter: "iLogLevel".
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