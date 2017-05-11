ChartEvent Test Example

The "Test_ChartEvent.mq4" Expert Advisor is an example demonstrating the various types of ChartEvent: keyboard keys events, mouse click & move events, custom events. You can press the 'H' key for help and press the 'M' key to enter the MOUSE_MOVE event mode.

The source code works both in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.





Function Prototype

bool Obj_Create()

bool Obj_Delete()

bool Obj_Move(int hSens,int vSens) - moves an object.

- moves an object. void Print_Info() - prints information about the objects.

- prints information about the objects. int MouseMove(int aXX,int aYY,string sState) - handles the mouse move event.





Global Variables

int gChartNo=0

int gSubWinNo=0

string gsObj_Name_selected="" - the name of currently selected object.





Custom Events

Three types of custom events are defined:

#define cMyEvent_1 0

#define cMyEvent_2 1

#define cMyEvent_3_broadcast 2





OnTimer() Function

This function creates the custom ChartEvent periodically. And the function randomly generates these three custom events (cMyEvent_1, cMyEvent_2 and cMyEvent_3_broadcast). In particular, the cMyEvent_3_broadcast event is generated for all open chart windows.





Example of class

Class "CObjectMan" is created to handle the functionality for objects on a chart. Two instances (variables) of the class are declared: gObjectMan1 and gObjectMan2.

The names of the Graphic Objects linked to these two instances are respectively: "Green Button" and "Yellow Button".





Event Processing

void OnChartEvent():

The "CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN" events:

4 directional keys (arrows) or the 4 directional keys on the digital panel to move the selected object. 'H': print the Help information (in expert log window). 'I': print the positions information of two Objects. 'M': active the MOUSE_MOVE event.





Custom Events

Print information about these events. Especially for the MyEvent_3_broadcast event.





Object Events

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE, CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG, CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE - print the corresponding object's name.

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - print the name of object being clicked, select its name for moving by the direction keys.





Mouse Events

CHARTEVENT_CLICK - print the clicked bar's information: the prices (open, close) and the bar time.

CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE (see: CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) - print the information of the covered interval: number of bars, price variation.





Demonstration

You can perform the following tests: