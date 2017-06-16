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Indicators

Automatically bring charts one by one to the top - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ziheng Zhuang
Ziheng Zhuang

Ziheng Zhuang

4.9 (127)
About me：a C/C++ programmer and forex trader, develop MT4/5 apps from October 2007.
Email: admin@fxmeter.com
My products： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmeter/seller
24 products 25 codes 26 topics 1377 comments
Views:
38696
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This indicator helps to move charts one by one to the the front, just like slide show,and make your hands free.

Click the button to run it (ON), and click again to stop it (OFF).

Standard Deviation Channel MT4 Standard Deviation Channel MT4

A channel based on standard deviation of close price.

Binary Options Simulated Trading Indicator for MT4 Binary Options Simulated Trading Indicator for MT4

This is a binary options simulated trading indicator on MetaTrader 4 client, novice traders can use to practice trading strategies, program interface have simplified Chinese and English.

Market Watch Cleaner Market Watch Cleaner

This script removes all instruments with spread higher than the specified maximum requested and it also removes all non-trade enabled instruments from Market Watch, which allows you to concentrate on items you may want to trade without all the clutter.

FileLog FileLog

FileLog class for efficient logging at different Levels.