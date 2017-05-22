Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Standard Deviation Channel MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 57104
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator is designed to draw a standard deviation channel.
MT4 provides a tool for standard deviation channel in the MetaTrader 4 menu (Insert -> Channel -> Standard Deviation).
Now this indicator is more convenient to use, and has the same effect.
This is a binary options simulated trading indicator on MetaTrader 4 client, novice traders can use to practice trading strategies, program interface have simplified Chinese and English.Tipu MACD
Tipu MACD is one the popular indicators in the Market. The original code for Tipu MACD is modified by removing compatibility with Tipu Panel. This version of Tipu MACD is open for everyone who is interested in developing an Expert Advisor.
This indicator helps to move charts one by one to the the front, just like slide show,and make your hands free.Market Watch Cleaner
This script removes all instruments with spread higher than the specified maximum requested and it also removes all non-trade enabled instruments from Market Watch, which allows you to concentrate on items you may want to trade without all the clutter.