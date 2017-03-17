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Detrended Synthetic Price (bars) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Detrended Synthetic Price was originally developed by John Ehlers. There are various ways of using it, but the one I found that they use mostly (with fixed levels), is very limited in its usage (you have to adjust the levels for each and every symbol, time frame or any settings of the parameters).
Discontinued signal lines version seems to be a reasonable choice for the indicator to use instead of those fixed levels. This version is the bars version (colored bars drawn on the main chart) of the basic oscillator indicator, and here is how it looks compared to the oscillator )depending on the settings used for coloring options) :
Detrended Synthetic Price with histogram.BufferInspector
How many buffers does your indicator use? What's it calculating? Is it efficient? If you want to know what's going on behind the scenes, you'll now be able to.
Detrended Synthetic Price in oscillator form.Precision Trend
The newest version of the Precision Trend Indicator.